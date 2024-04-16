Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,789 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,212 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after acquiring an additional 826,668 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.2% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,666,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $84,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,798 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 78.9% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,147,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,946 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,378,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,632,000 after acquiring an additional 175,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $62,049,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 0.4 %

PBR stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $27.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

