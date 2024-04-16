Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 8,187 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,187 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of General Motors by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 15.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,336 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 108.7% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 166,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 139,318 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $46.04. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

