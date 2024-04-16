Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 111,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 70,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $119.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.12. The company has a market cap of $473.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

