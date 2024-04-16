National Bank Financial Lowers Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) to Underperform Overweight

National Bank Financial cut shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Free Report) from an outperform overweight rating to an underperform overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$6.93 and a 1-year high of C$14.10.
Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$299.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$299.80 million.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Corus Entertainment
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Star Surgical Shines as U.S. Outlook Improves for 2024
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Is Norwegian Cruise Lines Ready to Catch Up to Royal Caribbean?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Computer Vision Stocks for Long-Term Gains From AI
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.