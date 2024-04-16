Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $41.56.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

