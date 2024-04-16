NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 1,375 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Welltower by 1,412.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,062,000 after purchasing an additional 555,353 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,409,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 27.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,046 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Welltower by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 61,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Welltower by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 310,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 139.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

