The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 892,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $169,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,178,734.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $221.06 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

