Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,979,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,037,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,631,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 376.4% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 102,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 81,303 shares in the last quarter.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 1.2 %
EDU stock opened at $85.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.66. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $98.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than New Oriental Education & Technology Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Star Surgical Shines as U.S. Outlook Improves for 2024
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is Norwegian Cruise Lines Ready to Catch Up to Royal Caribbean?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Computer Vision Stocks for Long-Term Gains From AI
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.