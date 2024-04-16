Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,527 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock opened at $98.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average of $95.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

