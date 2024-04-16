Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $116.79 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.35 and a 200 day moving average of $114.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

