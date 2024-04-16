London Stock Exchange Group plc (LNSTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on June 6th

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2229 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.
London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSTY opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $31.00.
About London Stock Exchange Group
