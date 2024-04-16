London Stock Exchange Group plc (LNSTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on June 6th

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2229 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSTY opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.