Zacks Research Comments on Pool Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pool in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.73. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $13.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool’s FY2025 earnings at $14.42 EPS.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.63.

Pool Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $373.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $395.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pool has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.