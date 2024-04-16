Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,427 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TC Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TRP opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.41%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

