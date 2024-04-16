Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) COO Kevin P. Gregoire Sells 5,000 Shares

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,639. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of BLKB opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,637.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.95.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLKB. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at $35,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

See Also

