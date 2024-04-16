Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.65. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 323.97%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

