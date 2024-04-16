British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,686 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 90.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 51.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,226,000 after acquiring an additional 710,867 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 34.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,670,000 after acquiring an additional 650,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 39.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,115,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,432,000 after acquiring an additional 593,035 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.4 %

BTI opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $37.65.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

About British American Tobacco

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

