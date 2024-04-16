Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 353.0% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 34,551 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 46,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

