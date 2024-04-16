The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $400.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $419.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

