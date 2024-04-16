Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Citigroup Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Saturday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on C. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Shares of C opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

