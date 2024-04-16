Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.4% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 42,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 388,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

