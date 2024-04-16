Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives $186.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,682,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,876,000 after purchasing an additional 96,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $3,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of BLDR opened at $184.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

