Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Given New C$118.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$120.25.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$117.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$118.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$107.33. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$94.45 and a 52 week high of C$123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3266423 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43. In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$7,162,691.43. Insiders have sold 97,758 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,715 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.