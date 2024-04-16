Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Critical Contrast

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repligen and Cardiff Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Repligen alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $638.76 million 14.55 $41.58 million $0.72 231.10 Cardiff Oncology $490,000.00 481.45 -$41.44 million ($0.93) -5.68

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiff Oncology. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 6.51% 5.00% 3.78% Cardiff Oncology -8,492.01% -50.13% -44.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Repligen and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Repligen and Cardiff Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 1 8 0 2.89 Cardiff Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Repligen presently has a consensus target price of $196.70, suggesting a potential upside of 18.22%. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 98.86%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Repligen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Repligen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Repligen has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repligen beats Cardiff Oncology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products. The company's chromatography products include OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of biologics; and OPUS smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral clearance validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. It also offers ELISA test kits; and chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand. In addition, the company provides filtration products, such as XCell Alternating Tangential Flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream perfusion and cell culture processing; TangenX flat sheet cassettes, which are used in downstream biologic drug concentration, buffer exchange, and formulation processes; KrosFlo tangential flow filtration and tangential flow depth filtration systems; Spectra/Por laboratory and process dialysis products, and ProConnex TFDF flow paths. Further, it provides process analytics products, such as slope spectroscopy systems under the SoloVPE, FlowVPE, and FlowVPX brands. The company sells its products to life sciences, biopharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies; laboratory researchers; and contract manufacturing organizations. Repligen Corporation has collaboration agreements with Navigo Proteins GmbH to develop multiple affinity ligands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Cardiff Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2012. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.