Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 513.69% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter.
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
