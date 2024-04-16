Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 513.69% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Enservco by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

