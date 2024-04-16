FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $71.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $125.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.42.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in FMC by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in FMC by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

