Crown Castle (CCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $134.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

