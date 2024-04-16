YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.29.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on YETI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI
YETI Stock Performance
YETI stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.30. YETI has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $54.15.
YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About YETI
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than YETI
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.