YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

YETI Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in YETI by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,416,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,209,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,080,000 after acquiring an additional 126,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,759,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,361,000 after purchasing an additional 180,218 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 289,335 shares during the period.

YETI stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.30. YETI has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YETI



YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

