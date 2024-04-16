Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CARM shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Carisma Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carisma Therapeutics by 1,255.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 354.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 421,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 1,325.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 441,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carisma Therapeutics by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 311,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 107,224 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.
