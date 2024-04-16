Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CARM shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Carisma Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Carisma Therapeutics stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.95. Carisma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carisma Therapeutics by 1,255.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 354.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 421,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 1,325.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 441,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carisma Therapeutics by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 311,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 107,224 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.

