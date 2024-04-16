Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $373.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.48. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $403.44.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

