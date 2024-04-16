Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 1,742 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $139,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGXU stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

