Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.55. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

