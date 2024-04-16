Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $213.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

