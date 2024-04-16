Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HII. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $275.00 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.19.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

