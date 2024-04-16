Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 381 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,197 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 783,834 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,962,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of SDY stock opened at $125.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.95 and its 200 day moving average is $122.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $131.67.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
