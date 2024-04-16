Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 6,319 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

