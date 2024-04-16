Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $297.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $334.00 to $297.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $386.13.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.69 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
