Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Check-Cap by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares during the period. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

