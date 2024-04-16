Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $1.63 on Monday. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

About Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

