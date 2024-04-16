Head-To-Head Review: Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) vs. Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) and Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Opera has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycor HCM has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Opera and Paycor HCM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera 0 0 2 0 3.00 Paycor HCM 0 8 4 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

Opera currently has a consensus target price of $21.17, suggesting a potential upside of 44.29%. Paycor HCM has a consensus target price of $27.35, suggesting a potential upside of 56.93%. Given Paycor HCM’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paycor HCM is more favorable than Opera.

This table compares Opera and Paycor HCM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera $396.83 million 3.28 $169.41 million $1.88 7.80 Paycor HCM $552.69 million 5.61 -$93.21 million ($0.48) -36.31

Opera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paycor HCM. Paycor HCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of Opera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Paycor HCM shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.4% of Opera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Paycor HCM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Opera and Paycor HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera 42.69% 19.90% 18.08% Paycor HCM -13.82% 1.28% 0.62%

Summary

Opera beats Paycor HCM on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It also provides Opera Crypto Browser for PCs and mobile; browser-based cashback rewards; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates Opera Ads, an online advertising platform. It operates in Nigeria, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, England, South Africa, Kenya, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution. It serves manufacturing, healthcare, restaurant, retail, professional services, nonprofit, and education industries through its direct sales teams. Paycor HCM, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

