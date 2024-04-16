LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

LENZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $20.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.20. LENZ Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82.

In other LENZ Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 998,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,075.27. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,319,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,889,665.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing aceclidine-based eye drop to enhance vision in patients diagnosed with presbyopia. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

