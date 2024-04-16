Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veradigm presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $7.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. Veradigm has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $14.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Veradigm by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Veradigm by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

