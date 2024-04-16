Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.87 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 28.12%. On average, analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OSBC opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $598.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

Separately, Raymond James raised Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

