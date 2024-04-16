SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) versus Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Critical Contrast

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) and SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sprinklr and SeaChange International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprinklr $732.36 million 4.23 $51.40 million $0.18 63.03 SeaChange International $32.49 million 0.34 -$11.40 million ($3.68) -1.16

Sprinklr has higher revenue and earnings than SeaChange International. SeaChange International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprinklr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sprinklr has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaChange International has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

40.2% of Sprinklr shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Sprinklr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SeaChange International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sprinklr and SeaChange International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprinklr 7.02% 8.15% 4.68% SeaChange International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sprinklr and SeaChange International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprinklr 0 6 7 0 2.54 SeaChange International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sprinklr currently has a consensus target price of $16.90, indicating a potential upside of 48.96%. Given Sprinklr’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than SeaChange International.

Summary

Sprinklr beats SeaChange International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey. Its products include Sprinklr Insights that enables its customers to listen, learn from, and act on insights gleaned from modern channels; Sprinklr Service a comprehensive, cloud-based, and AI-powered contact center as a service platform that enables customer service agents to service customers across digital, social, and voice channels; Sprinklr Marketing enables brands to streamline their marketing operations across the campaign lifecycle ability to derive insights and optimize their marketing and advertising strategies at scale; and Sprinklr Social helps customers listen to, triage, engage, and analyze conversations across modern channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc. provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components. The company also provides StreamVid, a cloud-based OTT video platform for operators and content owners that enables streaming services, including content ingestion, workflow automation, user management, content protection, billing and entitlement, and user applications for various device platforms, such as mobile devices or Smart TVs; Advanced advertising, a unified ad tech solution to insert adverts into various video feeds, including broadcast, internet protocol television, and OTT; and Xstream platform, a cloud-based content monetization platform that provides the range of capabilities, including generation and distribution of FAST channels, streaming enablement via content aggregation, and targeted insertion of advertisement from various demand sources. In addition, it provides professional, and maintenance and technical support services, as well as managed services. The company sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales process, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. It serves cable system operators, telecommunications companies, and satellite operators, as well as broadcasters and other content providers. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

