Royal Gold (RGLD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Royal Gold to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $121.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $147.82.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

