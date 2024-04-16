Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.55

Shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $2.60. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 12,496 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GTIM

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.