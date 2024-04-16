RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.18. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 10,667 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Trading Up 34.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

