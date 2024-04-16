First Community Bankshares (FCBC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $42.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.98 million. On average, analysts expect First Community Bankshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. First Community Bankshares has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,403,000 after buying an additional 93,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 54,740 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.