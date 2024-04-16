Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Short Interest Down 5.4% in March

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.
NASDAQ CHUY opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.63. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.63 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
