Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Shares Down 7.3%

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 40.25 ($0.50). Approximately 248,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,205,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.40 ($0.54).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.37) target price on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 62.77.

In related news, insider Hugh McNeal purchased 9,881 shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £3,952.40 ($4,920.20). Also, insider Janine Freeman acquired 11,775 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £4,945.50 ($6,156.48). Insiders acquired 33,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,340 over the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage and renewable energy generation projects in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

