NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Trading Down 7.7%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.87. 88,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 108,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.
NioCorp Developments Stock Down 7.7 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $100.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.52.
NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of NioCorp Developments
About NioCorp Developments
NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NioCorp Developments
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.