NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Trading Down 7.7%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.87. 88,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 108,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

NioCorp Developments Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $100.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.52.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NioCorp Developments

About NioCorp Developments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NB. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments in the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NioCorp Developments by 940.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 105,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in NioCorp Developments during the second quarter worth $486,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NioCorp Developments by 2,710.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.